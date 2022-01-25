Govt To Facilitate Ecosystem For Creating Local Operating System for Smartphones

The government of India is planning to come up with a policy that will facilitate an ecosystem for the industry to create an indigenous operating system as an alternative to Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday. At present, mobile phones are dominated by two operating systems - Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS that are driving the hardware ecosystem as well, the minister told .

