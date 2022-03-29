GPU Prices Are Coming Down In India: Here's What Led To The Increase And Will Prices Fall Further?

Graphics card prices have skyrocketed over the years, making it hard for people to buy PCs. The overall chip shortage, supply getting affected because of the pandemic in the past two years, and a few other reasons had pushed the prices. And if that wasn’t enough, crypto miners added to the concerns, and its popularity meant manufacturers could charge a premium.

GPU Prices In India Coming Down Here’s Why

But the trend is finally changing, with GPU prices falling up to 25 per cent, which means people can once again consider buying the cards and not feel like being taken for a ride.

Asus is one of the major brands to announce a price cut of up to 25 per cent on its graphics cards, and experts hint that a further decline in prices is on the cards in the coming months. In India, the prices are reduced by as high as Rs 90,000 for the RTX 3080 GPU lineup. The company seems to be benefiting from the recent decision of the US government to cut the 25 per cent tariff on graphics cards that are imported from China.

In addition to the administrative changes, the pandemic has also eased up in most parts of the world. The economies are opening up after a long halt, allowing factories to function and focus on the production for the industry.

The other main reason is that production of the raw materials used in the manufacturing of graphics cards is going to go up, with more factories being set up to handle the market demand. And once that happens, the overall prices of GPUs will automatically fall.

The uncertainty around cryptocurrencies in different countries has stemmed the flow and interest in crypto mining, which also has reduced the demand to a manageable level for the companies. With the overall market seeing these changes, and improvements, manufacturers are able to pass on the benefit to buyers. And the same reason goes for the GPU prices coming down in India.

All these signs point to good times for buyers, and if you have been in the market for GPUs for the past year, and have been discouraged by the prices, we suggest you wait a little longer.

The industry’s production levels will increase, demand will be met, allowing brands to sell their graphics card at their market prices.

How soon can prices come to the original level?

Some people expect the change to happen in a few months, making May-June a realistic timeline.

