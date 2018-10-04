Buy a OnePlus 6 For Rs 29,999 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here Are The Details

The OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase at Rs 29,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Amazon Great Indian sale kickstarts on October 10 and concludes on October 15. During the five-day sale period, the OnePlus 6 can be purchased for Rs 5,000 less than its original price of Rs 34,999. The Rs 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 6 is going to be available on the base variant that comes with 64GB internal storage. The discount on the OnePlus 6 looks like flat discount, although we can't we sure until October 10 when Amazon will reveal all the details of the Great Indian Festival Sale.Amazon India will also be having some instant cash back discounts on SBI bank credit and debit cards, exchange discounts and more during the sale period. Sporting the same Snapdragon 845 SoC as we get on the OnePlus 6, the Poco F1 is retailing at a starting price of Rs 20,999.The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose. On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies. The OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.Meanwhile, Flipkart has already announced the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2018. The Big Billion Days Sale 2018 will commence on October 10 and will continue till October 14. This time Flipkart has also teamed up with HDFC Bank for exclusive offers for its debit and credit card holders. The announcement also pointed out that the company will offer options for no cost EMI, Debit card EMIs, Flipkart Pay Later, and Cardless Credit as payment options.