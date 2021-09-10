Sony last night hosted the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event, where the company showed off some of the biggest games coming to the PlayStation 5. The Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021 event was a chance for developers to show off some of their biggest upcoming titles coming to PlayStation 5. Some of the most anticipated titles that were announced include God of War: Ragnarok, GTA 5 (for PS5), Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, new Uncharted game, Gran Tourismo 7, and more. Let us take a look at all the big announcements from Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase:

1. Spider-Man 2: The Spider-Man franchise is already getting its next game after the popular Miles Morales. Spider-Man 2 game brings together two different Spider-Men Miles Morales and Peter Parker. “We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023," Sony said in a press release. The game comes with all new stories for Peter and Miles in the sequel and will be released in 2023.

2. God Of War: Ragnarok: The developers at Santa Monica Studio also shared the first look at the next God Of War game. The new game picks up a few years after the events of God of War (2018). The game will be released sometime in 2022 and will be release on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

3. GTA 5 for PlayStation 5: Announced back in May this year, the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5’s first trailer was also unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase event last night. GTA 5 was originally launched in 2013 and is now expected to launch on the PlayStation 5 console in March next year. Earlier, Rockstar Games had announced that GTA 5 for PlayStation 5 will be launched in November this year.

4. Wolverine Game: Marvel’s Wolverine is a “standalone game" and is being directed by Brian Horton and Cameron Christian. The game is in “very early" development, but one hint to its story offered by the blog compared it to Spider-Man. The game is being developed by Insomniac studios. It is not known as to when the game will be rolled out for users.

5. Uncharted Games Remastered: Two Uncharted games - A Thief’s End and Lost Legacy are also being remastered for PlayStation 5. The developers announced that the game’s will also be launched for PC with the latest remaster.

6. Gran Tourismo 7: Sony’ premier racing game, Gran Tourismo’s new trailer was also released during the PlayStation Showcase event. The game has been given a release dte of March 4 2022. Gran Tourismo comes as a highly anticipated title from Sony’s in-house studio.

