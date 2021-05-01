Grand Theft Auto Dev Rockstar Games Posts 3 Job Postings, One In India: Could It Be For GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 was the last game from the popular Rockstar Games franchise that was launched for end users. GTA 6 will be the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. And as much interest as there is in any new GTA game, there isn’t any information about the next GTA game. Now, there has been an update in the whole GTA 6 saga, as developer Rockstar Games last week posted three job listings for Game Testers for its studios in Edinburgh, India, and Lincoln. Now, while there is no way to connect these job postings with GTA 6, it was enough to spark rumours of GTA 6 coming anytime soon.

According to the job listing from Rockstar Games, the candidates would be required to find, report, and reproduce buga via game logs, screenshots, and videos. The ideal candidate, according to the job posting first spotted by The National, would need to have an understanding and interest in the gaming industry, and a “knowledge of current generation games consoles and PCs,” and be “competent at gaming." Another thing that hints at the new job listing being for the next GTA game is that Rockstar North, which is based in Edinburgh, is responsible for the GTA series. The listing for India, on the other hand, is slightly different. It states that the candidate would require knowledge and experience of recent titles by the developer.

This also suggests that Rockstar may simply be working on finishing up work on the GTA Online standalone game or the next-generation port of GTA 5, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2021.

GTA 5, which was launched in 2013, is still one of the most popular game across platforms and is still thriving, thanks to Rockstar’s Games’ continued support for GTA Online and the ever-growing mods and roleplay servers on GTA online. The success of GTA Online could also be the reason for Rockstar Games to shelve other GTA projects like a single-player DLC for GTA 5, as the online game still continues to make huge sums of revenue for the company.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here