'Grand Theft Auto VI' Rumour Hints at Miami, South American Locations

Years away though it may be, the next "Grand Theft Auto" game is heading to both Miami and South America, according to an apparent insider report.Rockstar Games is preparing to release its wild west epic "Red Dead Redemption 2" in October, but the "Grand Theft Auto" rumour mill just got another push.Currently in the early stages of development, "Grand Theft Auto VI" is to take place in Miami and South America, with a release timetabled for sometime in 2021 or 2022.That's according to The Know, a video show from the Rooster Teeth network, which cited an insider source who had requested to remain anonymous."As a result, take this information with the weight you feel is appropriate," advised co-host Gus Sorola."Until we've got a second source to corroborate those details, [we're] still going to put it in the rumour category," continued Ashley Jenkins. "Given the timeline we're looking at, a lot could change between now and when the game hits anyway."That said, the show's information indicates that "Project Americas," as it's said to be called internally, signifies another return to the region that a previous "GTA" game was set in.Just as 2013's "Grand Theft Auto V" revisited, and expanded upon, the California of 2004 release "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," "Grand Theft Auto VI" could represent a new opportunity to explore Rockstar's simulation and satire of Miami (following "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" in 2004).It's not known whether "GTA VI" would be set in Vice City, nor whether it would occupy the same 1980s time period, but it is now thought that "Project Americas" will also allow players to travel to and from South America (no further specifics given).As well as timescale and locations, The Know reported that a female protagonist was under consideration. Whether that be a solo lead or one of several avatars playable throughout a campaign storyline is not known.Neither was there any indication of how "Grand Theft Auto Online," the multiplayer component of "Grand Theft Auto V" which so far has not been separated from its parent, would fit into the "Project Americas" scheme.