English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Growth in Global PC Market Seen For The First Time in Six Years
The global personal computer market grew for the first time in six years in the second quarter of 2018, driven by upgrades in the business segment, a market tracker said Thursday.
Representative Image.
The research firm Gartner reported that worldwide PC shipments rose 1.4 percent in the past quarter to 62.1 million units, but said it remains unclear if the sector is seeing a sustainable recovery. PC sales have been sluggish in recent years as many consumers turn to mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, and hold onto their bulkier devices for longer. Gartner said much of the growth appears to be from businesses upgrading their PCs to Windows 10.
Also read: Xiaomi Launches Mijia Quartz Watch With Classic Looks in China
"PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by demand in the business market, which was offset by declining shipments in the consumer segment," said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner. "In the consumer space, the fundamental market structure, due to changes in PC user behaviour, still remains, and continues to impact market growth. Consumers are using their smartphones for even more daily tasks, such as checking social media, calendaring, banking and shopping, which is reducing the need for a consumer PC."
The analyst said the PC market may falter in the next two years when the replacement peak for Windows 10 passes. The report said China's Lenovo and US-based HP were in a virtual tie for the number one spot in the PC market, each with a 21.9 percent share, followed by Dell with 16.8 percent and Apple with 7.1 percent.
Meanwhile, another study published Thursday by market intelligence firm IDC also reported market growth. According to IDC, the number of desktop, notebook and workstation computers sold in the second quarter reached 62.3 million units -- up 2.7 percent year-on-year. That exceeded the firm's forecasts of just 0.3 percent growth. The gain is the most significant since the first quarter of 2012, which saw a rise of 4.2 percent, the firm said.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi Launches Mijia Quartz Watch With Classic Looks in China
"PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by demand in the business market, which was offset by declining shipments in the consumer segment," said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner. "In the consumer space, the fundamental market structure, due to changes in PC user behaviour, still remains, and continues to impact market growth. Consumers are using their smartphones for even more daily tasks, such as checking social media, calendaring, banking and shopping, which is reducing the need for a consumer PC."
The analyst said the PC market may falter in the next two years when the replacement peak for Windows 10 passes. The report said China's Lenovo and US-based HP were in a virtual tie for the number one spot in the PC market, each with a 21.9 percent share, followed by Dell with 16.8 percent and Apple with 7.1 percent.
Meanwhile, another study published Thursday by market intelligence firm IDC also reported market growth. According to IDC, the number of desktop, notebook and workstation computers sold in the second quarter reached 62.3 million units -- up 2.7 percent year-on-year. That exceeded the firm's forecasts of just 0.3 percent growth. The gain is the most significant since the first quarter of 2012, which saw a rise of 4.2 percent, the firm said.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor