English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GSAT-6A Satellite Could Become Space Debris if Link Not Established: ISRO
According to experts, the power system could have failed due to some short circuiting or arcing resulting in what is known in the space terminology 'loss of lock' or loss of contact with the ground station.
GSAT-6A Satellite Could Become Space Debris if Link Not Established: ISRO (PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES)
Indian communication satellite GSAT-6A would become a space debris if the Indian space agency does not reestablish communication link with it, said experts. They also said Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ability to link up again with the Rs 270 crore GSAT-6A satellite seemed to be remote as it was more than 48 hours since the communication got snapped.
Also Read: Samsung Over Takes IBM in US Patent Race, Gains Top Spot For First Time
The experts spoke to IANS on the condition of anonymity. "If the communication link is not established, then the GSAT-6A is nothing but space debris. But this will be a fully loaded debris as its onboard motors have fuel for raising its orbit and also for its entire life span of around 10 years," a space expert said. ISRO suspects the failure of the power systems in the satellite for the loss of communication link.
"The satellites are powered by solar panels that charge the onboard batteries. The batteries are fully charged when the satellite is loaded on to the rocket. Even if there is a problem with the solar panel, then the battery power should have kicked in. Here the entire power system of the satellite seems to have failed," one expert said.
Also Read: SpaceX Launches Spacecraft in Resupply Mission to ISS
According to experts, the power system could have failed due to some short circuiting or arcing resulting in what is known in the space terminology 'loss of lock' or loss of contact with the ground station. Satellites in space are locked to ground stations for tracking and other purposes. Experts said the GSAT-6A satellite might take around 18-19 hours to orbit the earth once and if the satellite has lost ground control then it will be drifting towards the East.
For ISRO, power system failure in its satellites was not new. It happened with communication satellites like INSAT-1A, INSAT-1C and INSAT-2D. The INSAT-1A was launched by the US rocket Delta in 1982. The INSAT-2D was launched in June 1997 but it came into operation only in October 1997 following a power bus anomaly and associated problems.
Also Read: Google Employees Organize to Fight Cyber Bullying at Work
The INSAT-1C satellite was launched in July 1988 from Kourou in French Guiana. Half of the 12 C-band transponders and its two S-band transponders were lost when a power system failed. Officials at the Indian space agency said they were trying round the clock to establish communication link with GSAT-6A. On March 29, Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) slung GSAT-6A in its intended orbit. From there the satellite was to be taken up further to its orbital slot by firing its onboard motors.
The first orbit raising operation was successfully carried out by firing the onboard motors for around 36 minutes on March 30 morning. The second orbit raising operation of GSAT-6A satellite was also successful as its motors was fired for about 53 minutes on March 31. After than the communication link got snapped. Industry experts also said there has been instances where communication link with satellites got reestablished after a break of couple of days. And ISRO officials are hoping for that.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Samsung Over Takes IBM in US Patent Race, Gains Top Spot For First Time
The experts spoke to IANS on the condition of anonymity. "If the communication link is not established, then the GSAT-6A is nothing but space debris. But this will be a fully loaded debris as its onboard motors have fuel for raising its orbit and also for its entire life span of around 10 years," a space expert said. ISRO suspects the failure of the power systems in the satellite for the loss of communication link.
"The satellites are powered by solar panels that charge the onboard batteries. The batteries are fully charged when the satellite is loaded on to the rocket. Even if there is a problem with the solar panel, then the battery power should have kicked in. Here the entire power system of the satellite seems to have failed," one expert said.
Also Read: SpaceX Launches Spacecraft in Resupply Mission to ISS
According to experts, the power system could have failed due to some short circuiting or arcing resulting in what is known in the space terminology 'loss of lock' or loss of contact with the ground station. Satellites in space are locked to ground stations for tracking and other purposes. Experts said the GSAT-6A satellite might take around 18-19 hours to orbit the earth once and if the satellite has lost ground control then it will be drifting towards the East.
For ISRO, power system failure in its satellites was not new. It happened with communication satellites like INSAT-1A, INSAT-1C and INSAT-2D. The INSAT-1A was launched by the US rocket Delta in 1982. The INSAT-2D was launched in June 1997 but it came into operation only in October 1997 following a power bus anomaly and associated problems.
Also Read: Google Employees Organize to Fight Cyber Bullying at Work
The INSAT-1C satellite was launched in July 1988 from Kourou in French Guiana. Half of the 12 C-band transponders and its two S-band transponders were lost when a power system failed. Officials at the Indian space agency said they were trying round the clock to establish communication link with GSAT-6A. On March 29, Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) slung GSAT-6A in its intended orbit. From there the satellite was to be taken up further to its orbital slot by firing its onboard motors.
The first orbit raising operation was successfully carried out by firing the onboard motors for around 36 minutes on March 30 morning. The second orbit raising operation of GSAT-6A satellite was also successful as its motors was fired for about 53 minutes on March 31. After than the communication link got snapped. Industry experts also said there has been instances where communication link with satellites got reestablished after a break of couple of days. And ISRO officials are hoping for that.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
-
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30
- Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement
- TVS Apache RR 310 Prices Hiked by Rs 8000
- Despite Bharat Bandh, Baaghi 2 Races Towards 100 Crore Collection At Box Office
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990