English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GSAT-6A Satellite Still Alive, India Hopes to Restore Link: ISRO Chief
Earlier in the day, the ISRO admitted belatedly that it lost the crucial link with GSAT-6A, two days after it was launched on Thursday on board the Vehicle GSLV from its spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
GSAT-6A Satellite Still Alive, India Hopes to Restore Link: ISRO Chief - Representative Image. (Photo credit: isro.gov.in)
The Indian space agency is working overtime to restore the communication link with its GSAT-6A satellite "which is still alive", ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said on Sunday. "Data available to us shows that we can restore the communication link with the satellite as it is alive," Sivan told IANS here. Earlier in the day, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) admitted belatedly that it lost the crucial link with GSAT-6A, two days after it was launched on Thursday on board the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from its spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Also Read: Facebook Users' Data Still Out in The Wild: Report
The satellite was to be placed in its intended orbit 36,000 km above ground level after three orbit-raising manoeuvres from the space agency's Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan in Karnataka. "The first two manoeuvres had worked as they were intended to but as the third manoeuvre was going to be fired, the satellite stopped responding. "We are going through the data meticulously to establish a link with the satellite," said a confident Sivan.
Sivan, who took charge as the space agency's chief in January, however, said he was not aware if the mission to launch the 2,000kg GSAT-6A, which alone cost over Rs 240 crores, was insured. Noting that a satellite usually communicated in a while after such glitches, the chairman said the GSAT-6A had not done yet. "Our team at the MCF is continuously trying to establish the link," he said.
Also Read: OnePlus To Open Its New Offline Stores In 10 Indian Cities
Complementing the GSAT-6 that was launched earlier in 2015, the GSAT-6A was to help provide the technologies for point-to-point communication. "The functioning of GSAT-6 will remain as usual while we're trying to connect with the GSAT-6A," Sivan said.An Only after the communication link is re-established, the satellite can be placed in its intended orbit.
With a lifespan of 10 years, the satellite was meant to provide a platform for developing technologies that could be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Users' Data Still Out in The Wild: Report
The satellite was to be placed in its intended orbit 36,000 km above ground level after three orbit-raising manoeuvres from the space agency's Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan in Karnataka. "The first two manoeuvres had worked as they were intended to but as the third manoeuvre was going to be fired, the satellite stopped responding. "We are going through the data meticulously to establish a link with the satellite," said a confident Sivan.
Sivan, who took charge as the space agency's chief in January, however, said he was not aware if the mission to launch the 2,000kg GSAT-6A, which alone cost over Rs 240 crores, was insured. Noting that a satellite usually communicated in a while after such glitches, the chairman said the GSAT-6A had not done yet. "Our team at the MCF is continuously trying to establish the link," he said.
Also Read: OnePlus To Open Its New Offline Stores In 10 Indian Cities
Complementing the GSAT-6 that was launched earlier in 2015, the GSAT-6A was to help provide the technologies for point-to-point communication. "The functioning of GSAT-6 will remain as usual while we're trying to connect with the GSAT-6A," Sivan said.An Only after the communication link is re-established, the satellite can be placed in its intended orbit.
With a lifespan of 10 years, the satellite was meant to provide a platform for developing technologies that could be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How Google, OnePlus and Uber Pranked Consumers on April Fool's Day
- Amitabh Bachchan Says That Film Has Lost Its Charm
- Victoria Beckham's Staff 'Raging' Over Firing Of Workers
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Struggle With Depression
- Virat Kohli Hits Slam-bang Mode as He Gets Ready for IPL 2018