GTA 5, GTA Online for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S Consoles Coming on November 11

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11, developer Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday. The company said that an “expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 and GTA Online would release in late 2021 on next-generation consoles. This comes more than eight years after the game’s release on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, bringing the GTA title to a third generation of consoles. Rockstar Games’ announcement came alongside the annual earnings report of Rockstar Games‘ parent company Take-Two Interactive. The company did not provide any new information on GTA 6.

Rockstar did not detail any new features that will be coming to GTA 5 and GTA Online on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The company, however, said that there will be “fun surprises" related to GTA 3 as the game completes 20 years in 2021. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release, Rockstar Games looks set to generate more revenue through eight year-old GTA 5. GTA Online itself has grossed billion of dollars in microtransactions. To get more people on board, Rockstar Games said that GTA Online will be free to play on the PlayStation 5 for the first three months.

Rockstar Games also said that PlayStation Plus members on the PlayStation 4 can keep earning GTA$1,000,000 by visiting the PlayStation Store at the start of each month till November, when GTA 5 launches for PlayStation 5. The company also said that GTA Online’s summer 2021 update will include special benefits for next-generation buyers.

