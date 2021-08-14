Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is arguably one of the most popular open-world game there has ever been. The game, that was first launched more than eight years ago, is still considered one of the most fun and interactvie game there is, and that is making its developers money. A lot of money. According to a study by NetBet, GTA 5 generated about $911 million (roughly Rs 6,761 crores) in 2020. When broken down, this number comes in at about $2.5 million (roughly Rs 18.5 crores) per day! That is $1,733 (roughly Rs 1,28,600) per minute! The study, which covers a 24 month period all the way up to August 2021, includes how much top-earning games made over the last two years.

GTA 5, in 2020 alone, generated $911 million for its developer Rockstar Games. This, if compared to game’s turnover in 2019, shows a 53.11 percent rise in the amount of money spent in GTA 5, also a reflection of the impact COVID-19 imposed lockdowns have had on the gaming sector. Over all of this, there is speculation that the number will be even higher in 2021. GTA Online still proves to be a favourite among gamers, even several years down the line. The game has been a big hit and Rockstar Games has also kept the interest alive with new and exciting periodic updates.

All of this is staggering enough, for a game that was first launched in 2012. However, it is even more astonishing that GTA 5 still hasn’t arrived on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S in November this year. That will surely help Rockstar Games rake in more money from GTA Online players who have been waiting for a PS5 version of the game.

Given the amount of money that GTA 5 and GTA Online is generating for Rockstar Games, and the fact that it is expected to rake in hundreds of millions constantly for the company over the next couple of years (at least), it is no surprise that Rockstar Games is in no hurry to unveil the next version, GTA 6. While there have been a lot of rumours and speculation around GTA 6, it is unlikely that we will see a new game at least this year or the next, given that Rockstar Games is still making money out of GTA 5 and the company aims to further enhance the game over time.

The biggest money-spinner of the year for GTA 5 will be the arrival of its aforementioned enhanced version. Slated to launch in November, PlayStation accidentally let slip that the updated game will run at 4K 60fps on PS5. No word yet on its specs on Xbox Series X, but it seems likely they will be the same as the PS5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here