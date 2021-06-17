GTA Online Is Shutting Down For PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Consoles in December This Year

Makers of popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Rockstar Games announced that the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 version of GTA Online, the online multiplayer version of GTA 5 will not be accessible starting December 16, 2021. The company said that users will not be able to purchase Shark Cash Cards that unlock the in-game currency in GTA Online after September 15, 2021. Rockstar Games announced the development in a press release, saying that the shutting down of the game on PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles will have no impact on access to, or progress within the Grand Theft Auto V story mode.

Apart from GTA Online shutting down, a website stat tracking for GTA Online will cease operation on December 16. Further, the web stat tracking for some of the Rockstar Games’ other PS3 and Xbox 360 games that have the Social Club integration including Max Payne 3 and LA Noire, will be shut down earlier on September 16, 2021. The PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles were the consoles on which GTA 5 was initially released almost eight years ago, and its highly anticipated online version debuted a month after launch.

Now, eight years later, the game is still raging on and has seen been there for over two generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. GTA 5 was released for PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, and for PC in 2015. The game will come on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in November this year. There is no end in sight for GTA Online and GTA 5 on modern consoles, even though rumours around the next version, GTA 6 have started coming in.

