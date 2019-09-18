Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

GTA San Andreas is Available for Free for a Limited Time on PC: How You Can Get it

The immensely popular game is being offered for free by Rockstar Games in order to draw in more users to use its new PC gaming service, Rockstar Game Launcher.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GTA San Andreas is Available for Free for a Limited Time on PC: How You Can Get it
The immensely popular game is being offered for free by Rockstar Games in order to draw in more users to use its new PC gaming service, Rockstar Game Launcher.
Loading...

'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead Redemption' studio Rockstar Games is joining a host of other game publishers by providing its own game launcher app for PC players and is encouraging early adoption by giving away 2004's well-received 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas'. Set within a facsimile of California, as its name suggests, and including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Nevada's Las Vegas within its virtual territory, the highly rated "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" is being given away for free by Rockstar Games.

That geographic setting foreshadowed one of the best-selling video games of all time, glitzy and grimy 2013 open world criminal adventure 'Grand Theft Auto V', whose multiplayer mode is still being updated with extra content. Greeted with rave reviews and commercial success upon its debut, PlayStation 2 game 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' has since been released on a host of other console, computer and mobile platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android and iOS.

The 'San Andreas' giveaway is available for a limited time, Rockstar says, encouraging fans to act and boosting sign-ups to its new PC gaming service, the Rockstar Game Launcher. The Launcher gathers players' Rockstar games into a single application, regardless of origin or medium, providing cloud save functionality for all supported access, direct access to Rockstar's own online store, and news about the game developer's latest endeavors. Eight of Rockstar's PC game titles are supported by the Launcher from the get-go.

As well as 'GTA: San Andreas' and 'Grand Theft Auto V', it supports 'Max Payne 3', school-age hero's journey 'Bully: Scholarship Edition', then 'Grand Theft Auto III', 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City', and then 1940s detective mystery 'L. A. Noire' plus its virtual reality counterpart, 'The VR Case Files'. That leaves out the first two 'Max Payne' titles, street racer 'Midnight Club II', notoriously dark action horror 'Manhunt', and 'Grand Theft Auto', 'Grand Theft Auto 2', 'Grand Theft Auto IV', and 'Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City'.

Rockstar had already established its own online multiplayer network and copyright protection service, the Rockstar Games Social Club, which launched alongside 2008's 'Grand Theft Auto IV' and was integrated into subsequent releases. The studio network's most recent game, multi-award winning Wild West saga 'Red Dead Redemption 2', has not yet been released or announced for PC. It debuted on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram