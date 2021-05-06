Guess Who's Helping Nike Design The Latest Paul George Sneakers Inspired By The Sony PlayStation 5?

Nike and basketball player Paul George are working on another sneaker collaboration and this time around, there’s a new dimension added in the mix. The Sony PlayStation 5 inspiration. The PS5 designer Yujin Morisawa is helping Nike give the new PG5 sneakers a distinct PS5-esque industrial design, complete with the PS5’s controller keys being replicated with the signature circle, square, cross, and triangle. This is the third time Nike, Paul George and Sony have come together for sneaker inspiration. Two years ago, there was the Nike PG 2.5 which was designed taking inspiration from the original Sony PlayStation console from all those years ago. Before that was the PG2 which was inspired by the PlayStation 4 gaming console. The Nike PG5 sneakers will have a price tag of $120 (around Rs 8,900 direct conversion). This specific edition still isn’t listed on the India store.

The Nike PG6 gets a white and black upper, much like the design of the PS5 console. There are additional blue and grey accents and inserts, including on the outsole. “Just like the PlayStation 5 console, the PG 5 is my platform to take my game to the next level, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring these two elements together in this new partnership with PlayStation. Nike and PlayStation designers, including Yujin Morisawa – the artist behind the PS5 console’s design – worked closely together to bring the spirit of my game and the look of PS5 to life in this unique collaboration,” says Paul George in an official statement. At this time, it isn’t clear when the $120 Nike PG5 sneakers finally make it to India, but these go on sale on May 14 in some countries and a bit later on May 27 in the US. This is also expected to be a limited edition run, much like the previous PlayStation inspired sneakers. Hopefully, these won’t be as rare as the PlayStation 5 consoles though, which tend to remain out of stock more than they are in stock—something gamers aren’t pleased about one bit.

