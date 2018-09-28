English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hacker Threatens to Delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page While Live Streaming it

An indie Taiwanese hacker has proclaimed he’ll broadcast an attempt to wipe out Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page this Sunday- live.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2018, 4:11 PM IST
A Taiwanese “white hat” hacker writing in a Facebook post-Chang Chi-yuan promised to delete the Facebook founder’s account, and broadcast himself doing so on Facebook Live. Chang is also registered as a “Particular Contributor” in software company Line Corp.’s Security Bug Bounty program which rewards cash to users who report software vulnerabilities and was reportedly sued by a neighborhood bus operator for hacking into its system and shopping for a ticket for a single Taiwanese greenback.

Chang has previously written about using hacking to earn money on social media. Cyber-enthusiasts from India to the US routinely expose loopholes in corporate websites and software, earning small financial rewards.

To recall, Back in 2011 a hacker managed to successfully post a status update from Zuckerberg’s account, encouraging the founder to let users invest in the social media network and turn it into a “social business.”



