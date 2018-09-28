Hacker Threatens to Delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page While Live Streaming it

A Taiwanese “white hat” hacker writing in a Facebook post-Chang Chi-yuan promised to delete the Facebook founder’s account, and broadcast himself doing so on Facebook Live. Chang is also registered as a “Particular Contributor” in software company Line Corp.’s Security Bug Bounty program which rewards cash to users who report software vulnerabilities and was reportedly sued by a neighborhood bus operator for hacking into its system and shopping for a ticket for a single Taiwanese greenback.Chang has previously written about using hacking to earn money on social media. Cyber-enthusiasts from India to the US routinely expose loopholes in corporate websites and software, earning small financial rewards.To recall, Back in 2011 a hacker managed to successfully post a status update from Zuckerberg’s account, encouraging the founder to let users invest in the social media network and turn it into a “social business.”