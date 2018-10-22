English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hackers Breach Govt Health Insurance System in US
The hacked system was connected to the Healthcare.gov website, where the general public can sign up for healthcare coverage.
Hackers Breach Govt Health Insurance System in US (Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Hackers have got access to personal data belonging to 75,000 people in a breach of government health insurance system used by insurance agents and brokers to help customers sign up for healthcare plans in the US, the media reported. The hacked system was connected to the Healthcare.gov website, where the general public can sign up for healthcare coverage, TechCrunch reported on Saturday.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), confirmed the breach late on Friday. "We are working to identify the individuals potentially impacted as quickly as possible so that we can notify them and provide resources such as credit protection," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement.
CMS staff detected anomalous activity in the Federally Facilitated Exchanges, or FFE's Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers on October 13. Verma noted that this system is different from the consumer-facing Healthcare.gov website, The Verge reported. The tool through which the breach occurred is only available through the currently-disabled Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers, CMS said.
The agent and broker accounts that were associated with the anomalous activity were deactivated, and the Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers was disabled. "We are working to address the issue, implement additional security measures, and restore the Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers within the next seven days," the statement added.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), confirmed the breach late on Friday. "We are working to identify the individuals potentially impacted as quickly as possible so that we can notify them and provide resources such as credit protection," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement.
CMS staff detected anomalous activity in the Federally Facilitated Exchanges, or FFE's Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers on October 13. Verma noted that this system is different from the consumer-facing Healthcare.gov website, The Verge reported. The tool through which the breach occurred is only available through the currently-disabled Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers, CMS said.
The agent and broker accounts that were associated with the anomalous activity were deactivated, and the Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers was disabled. "We are working to address the issue, implement additional security measures, and restore the Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers within the next seven days," the statement added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chelsea Coach Marco Ianni Charged over Jose Mourinho Fracas
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- Documentary Suggests 26 Spot Fixes in Matches Across 2011-12 Involving England, Australia & Pakistan
- Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Discounts Lined-up on Mi Phones, Mi TV And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...