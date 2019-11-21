Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Hackers Could be Using Your Android Phone’s Camera to Spy on You

Nothing surprises us anymore.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hackers Could be Using Your Android Phone’s Camera to Spy on You
Nothing surprises us anymore.

As it turns out, hackers can use the camera on your Android phone to spy on you. And you will probably never realize it is happening. This has been discovered by security firm Checkmarx, who say that this vulnerability would allow allow a hacker to take control of the camera in your Android phone, as well as take photos and record videos, through an app installed on the phone. Of course, no consent or permission shall be sought. The researchers believe that vulnerabilities in the camera apps across the Android ecosystem, are to be blamed. The Google Camera app on Google’s own Pixel phones as well as the Camera app on Samsung’s Galaxy range of smartphones are particularly vulnerable, they believe.

“Our team began researching the Google Camera app [1], ultimately finding multiple concerning vulnerabilities stemming from permission bypass issues. After further digging, we also found that these same vulnerabilities impact the camera apps of other smartphone vendors in the Android ecosystem – namely Samsung – presenting significant implications to hundreds-of-millions of smartphone users,” says Checkmarx.

The researchers say that a hacker could even access the photos and videos stored in the phone, and can snoop around even if the camera app is closed. Hackers were also able to access the phone's proximity sensor, which altered them whevener the phone was being held close by the user. Google has responded saying they were informed by Checkmarx and have since released the patch for this and also shared the same with all other Android phone makers. "“We appreciate Checkmarx bringing this to our attention and working with Google and Android partners to coordinate disclosure. The issue was addressed on impacted Google devices via a Play Store update to the Google Camera Application in July 2019. A patch has also been made available to all partners," they say.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram