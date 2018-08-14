Hackers Loot Rs 94 Crore, on Two Separate Days, From Cosmos Bank in Pune

The server of main branch of Cosmos bank located at Pune, has been hacked and transactions worth Rs 94.42 crore have been carried out in Hong Kong and India. The server was hacked on August 11 and around 78 crore was transferred out of the country in various transactions. A transaction of Rs 2.5 crore was done in India through National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and VISA. On August 13, the server was hacked again and RS 14 crore were transferred through Swift transaction to the account of ALM trading limited at Hang Seng bank in Hong Kong.A complaint has been registered against ALM trading limited and unknown persons in Pune.