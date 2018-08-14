English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Hackers Loot Rs 94 Crore, on Two Separate Days, From Cosmos Bank in Pune

Server was hacked on August 11 and around 78 crore was transferred out of the country. A transaction of 2.5 crore was done in India through NCPI and VISA.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hackers Loot Rs 94 Crore, on Two Separate Days, From Cosmos Bank in Pune
Hackers Loot Rs 94 Crore From Cosmos Bank in Pune (Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
The server of main branch of Cosmos bank located at Pune, has been hacked and transactions worth Rs 94.42 crore have been carried out in Hong Kong and India. The server was hacked on August 11 and around 78 crore was transferred out of the country in various transactions. A transaction of Rs 2.5 crore was done in India through National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and VISA. On August 13, the server was hacked again and RS 14 crore were transferred through Swift transaction to the account of ALM trading limited at Hang Seng bank in Hong Kong.

A complaint has been registered against ALM trading limited and unknown persons in Pune.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...