Hackers Steal Over 600 Million Account Details From 16 Websites Including ShareThis, Dubsmash, MyFitnessPal
It has been claimed that databases, which are aimed at making "life easier" for hackers, can be purchased from the Dream Market cyber-souk, located in the Tor network, for less than $20,000 in bitcoin.
Hackers Steal Over 600 Million Account Details From 16 Websites Including ShareThis, Dubsmash, MyFitnessPal More (Getty Images)
Hackers have made available on the dark web details of some 617 million accounts stolen from 16 websites including ShareThis, Dubsmash and MyFitnessPal among others, The Register reported. It has been claimed that databases, which are aimed at making "life easier" for hackers, can be purchased from the Dream Market cyber-souk, located in the Tor network, for less than $20,000 in bitcoin.
The stolen information mainly includes account holders names, email addresses and passwords, according to the report that appeared this week. The price appears to be relatively cheap because the information is targeted at spammers and credential stuffers who could use the information to also get access to other sites for which the users use the same usernames and passwords.
The hacked websites are Dubsmash (162 million), MyFitnessPal (151 million), MyHeritage (92 million), ShareThis (41 million), HauteLook (28 million), Animoto (25 million), EyeEm (22 million), 8fit (20 million), Whitepages (18 million), Fotolog (16 million), 500px (15 million), Armor Games (11 million), BookMate (8 million), CoffeeMeetsBagel (6 million), Artsy (1 million), and DataCamp (700,000), according to the report in The Register.
The seller, who is believed to be located outside of the US, told The Register that the Dubsmash data has been purchased by at least one person. While some of these websites -- particularly MyHeritage, MyFitnessPal and Animoto -- warned their customers last year that they had been compromised, several others have started notifying users about the hacks.
