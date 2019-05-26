English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
Baltimore presently stands crippled to a ransomware attack that used EternalBlue — a tool made by NSA, and all of the city's cyber infrastructure has succumbed to it.
Baltimore presently stands crippled to a ransomware attack that used EternalBlue — a tool made by NSA, and all of the city's cyber infrastructure has succumbed to it.
Loading...
Since May 7, the city of Baltimore in Maryland, USA has had all of its official computer systems shut down in a widespread ransomware attack. According to a report by The New York Times, the ransomware named 'RobbinHood' has brought all of Baltimore's official email and other online infrastructure to a grinding halt.
City officials are reportedly looking at workarounds, but ever since the attack was executed 19 days ago, no respite has been reported on it so far. The tool used to execute it is EternalBlue -- an NSA development that was leaked by hacker collective The ShadowBrokers, and has since been used in two massive cyber ransomware attacks already. In exchange for lifting to ransomware roadblock, the hacker group behind the attack is demanding a payout of three BTC (Bitcoins) per system, or a total of 13 BTC for the entire setup.
The total ransom demanded amounts to roughly $76,200 (~Rs 52.85 lakh), which the Baltimore city authorities have reportedly refused to pay. Instead, the concerned departments are looking at certain workarounds to get public systems up and running again, which include manual processing of its real estate transactions, as well as using a makeshift Gmail system for the city's email systems.
Google had reportedly shut the system down initially, but a report by The Verge states that the service has since been restored. The IT officials in city governance are also working to regain access to systems, while also upgrading the security status of its computers.
The security status of public systems is deemed to be the root cause of such cyber attacks increasing in frequency. According to reports, the NSA-made EternalBlue uses a particular vulnerability in some versions of Microsoft's Windows XP and Vista to allow remote execution of commands on systems. This leaves such systems in mercy of users with malicious intent. The tool was acquired and released by The ShadowBrokers in April 2017, following which Microsoft had spontaneously released a patch for the vulnerability.
However, the patch has evidently not been applied by all concerned parties, and a laidback approach to cyber security has already seen two massive cyber attacks being executed since then — the global WannaCry attacks of May 2017, as well as NotPetya in Ukraine in June 2017. Both the attacks used EternalBlue at the core of its attacks.
Baltimore authorities are believed to be not looking at negotiating with the hacker collective against the demanded ransom. The attack sets a dangerous precedent, which other cities and states must use as a prompt alarm to upgrade their security systems if they are to protect themselves against such wide-scale cyber attacks in future.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
City officials are reportedly looking at workarounds, but ever since the attack was executed 19 days ago, no respite has been reported on it so far. The tool used to execute it is EternalBlue -- an NSA development that was leaked by hacker collective The ShadowBrokers, and has since been used in two massive cyber ransomware attacks already. In exchange for lifting to ransomware roadblock, the hacker group behind the attack is demanding a payout of three BTC (Bitcoins) per system, or a total of 13 BTC for the entire setup.
The total ransom demanded amounts to roughly $76,200 (~Rs 52.85 lakh), which the Baltimore city authorities have reportedly refused to pay. Instead, the concerned departments are looking at certain workarounds to get public systems up and running again, which include manual processing of its real estate transactions, as well as using a makeshift Gmail system for the city's email systems.
Google had reportedly shut the system down initially, but a report by The Verge states that the service has since been restored. The IT officials in city governance are also working to regain access to systems, while also upgrading the security status of its computers.
The security status of public systems is deemed to be the root cause of such cyber attacks increasing in frequency. According to reports, the NSA-made EternalBlue uses a particular vulnerability in some versions of Microsoft's Windows XP and Vista to allow remote execution of commands on systems. This leaves such systems in mercy of users with malicious intent. The tool was acquired and released by The ShadowBrokers in April 2017, following which Microsoft had spontaneously released a patch for the vulnerability.
However, the patch has evidently not been applied by all concerned parties, and a laidback approach to cyber security has already seen two massive cyber attacks being executed since then — the global WannaCry attacks of May 2017, as well as NotPetya in Ukraine in June 2017. Both the attacks used EternalBlue at the core of its attacks.
Baltimore authorities are believed to be not looking at negotiating with the hacker collective against the demanded ransom. The attack sets a dangerous precedent, which other cities and states must use as a prompt alarm to upgrade their security systems if they are to protect themselves against such wide-scale cyber attacks in future.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
- Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- Amazon Alexa Announcements Rolled Out to All Compatible Smart Devices
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results