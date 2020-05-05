TECH

2-MIN READ

Haircut, Salon Services in Lockdown 3.0: Your Guide to Getting Groomed at Home

Haircut, Salon Services in Lockdown 3.0: Your Guide to Getting Groomed at Home

Urban Company's grooming services at home are being resumed depending on zones — check if you can get a haircut at home now.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:56 PM IST
With the state of complete lockdown being phased out across the country, companies are looking to resume services as far as possible. Very few services, may be as dearly wanted as haircut, salon and related grooming services. After over a month in lockdown, Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) seems set to resume at-home services for haircuts, salon and related grooming services. All of these services were so far fully banned since each of these are close contact professions, and hence was seen as a potential threat towards the community transmission of Covid-19.

In green, orange zones

Now, with a staggered relaxation of lockdown rules, Urban Company is set to resume its services in a phased manner. Beginning with green and orange zones, services such as beauty, massaging and haircuts can now be booked via the Urban Company app. A statutory warning is given before selecting services, which state that users should check with their respective residential societies and their terms regarding allowing outsiders to enter. Beyond the warning screen, customers are offered a selection of services that can be availed at their location. Zones such as Gurgaon and Ghaziabad are immediately serviceable.

Urban Company salon services 2

Customised to Covid-19 times

Once the services are selected, Urban Company's app interface takes you through all their offerings customised to present times, such as minimal contact salon and grooming services, tool kits sanitised in front of customers, single-use towels and other disposables, and so on. Once the package is selected, you as a user are also asked to testify that you are not showing symptoms indicative of Covid-19, following which you will be prompted to proceed to the payment page. Once the payment is made, you will be allowed to select a slot depending on immediate availability.

In red zones

While you can book services in red zone as well, the bookings will be pre-emptive. For instance, if you are largely in any of the Mumbai and Delhi circles, you will fall under the red zone. In these zones, you will be given the option to pre-book your services to get "early access". In other words, while salon and barber services are still banned in red zones and containment areas, those in red zones are expected to be relieved from restrictions in the coming weeks, and have their lockdown status bumped down to orange or green zone residents.

Once the revision takes place, Urban Company will service individuals based on a first serve basis. While a time slot is not determined right now, you will be prompted as soon as the restrictions lift in a future order, and your area becomes serviceable.

