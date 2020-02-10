Half of Netflix Content Takedown Demands by a Foreign Govt Came From Singapore
Takedown requests from governments are not new for online media platforms since Facebook, Apple, Twitter, YouTube, and even Wikipedia comply with such requests.
Netflix logo (File Photo)
Netflix has removed movies and TV shows from its global platform at the demand of foreign governments and the majority, five of such requests, came from the Singapore government. The media streaming behemoth revealed the details in its first report, named "Environmental Social Governance", which it said would provide more transparency on the impact of its platform on society and its governance structures, ZDNet reported on Sunday. The takedowns all occurred between 2015 and 2020.
The streaming giant said in its report: "We offer creators the ability to reach audiences all around the world. However, our catalogue varies from country to country, including for [broadcasting] rights reasons [and] in some cases, we've been forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands."
It is pertinent to note that government takedowns aren't new phenomena for online media platforms. Facebook, Apple, Twitter, YouTube, and even Wikipedia often receive and comply with requests from government bodies to remove content from its platforms in those countries. The reasons for such requests often range from local laws banning certain kinds of content to the publishing of unauthorised material to straight-up attempts of censorship, according to Mashable.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Joaquin Phoenix Recalls Late Brother's Lyrics from Oscars 2020 Stage as He Wins Award for Joker
- Indian-American Filmmakers' Documentary St Louis Superman Loses at Oscars 2020
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- What Really Happened Between India and Bangladeshi Players After U-19 World Cup Final
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans