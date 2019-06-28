Happy Birthday Elon Musk: 5 Great Inventions That Have Changed The World, in a Way

Elon Musk, who was born on June 28, 1971, is celebrating his 48th birthday today. The South African entrepreneur and engineer is changing the world with one invention at a time. His groundbreaking ideas and projects, ranging from space travel to saving the planet, has made him one of the 21st century’s greatest minds. Changing the face of technology, innovation, and creativity, Musk has given the world some great inventions bringing in a huge turn in the fate of mankind.

Here’s a brief list of things that Musk has done for this world:

Tesla Motors: Tesla, the publicly traded electric-car company, boasts revenues of $1.24 billion and claims strong guidance for future deliveries. Beginning with the Roadster, Tesla Motors have continued to deliver the Model X, Model S and soon-to-arrive Model 3, with each model being environment-friendly compared to the competitors.

X.com/PayPal: In 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, which focused on financial services and email payments. X.com merged with Confinity a year later, and adopted the name PayPal. It was eventually bought by eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion.

Hyperloop: Musk introduced the transportation system idea, Hyperloop, in 2013, which aims to allow commuters to travel between Los Angeles and San Francisco in 35 minutes or less - faster than a commercial flight.

SpaceX Falcon: In 2002, SpaceX aimed at reigniting public interest in space exploration while massively reducing costs. The SpaceX’s Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 rockets are designed to be reusable. The company has already flown six cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station and has been awarded a contract by NASA to develop a spacecraft to take crew members to and from the ISS.

Zip2: Musk’s first Web software company Zip2 in 1995 aimed towards helping the newspaper industry put together ‘city guides’ for online users. The company was bought by Compaq for $307 million in 1999. Musk received $22 million from the sale.