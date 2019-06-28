Happy Birthday Elon Musk: 5 Great Inventions That Have Changed The World, in a Way
The South African entrepreneur and engineer is changing the world with one invention at a time.
The South African entrepreneur and engineer is changing the world with one invention at a time.
Elon Musk, who was born on June 28, 1971, is celebrating his 48th birthday today. The South African entrepreneur and engineer is changing the world with one invention at a time. His groundbreaking ideas and projects, ranging from space travel to saving the planet, has made him one of the 21st century’s greatest minds. Changing the face of technology, innovation, and creativity, Musk has given the world some great inventions bringing in a huge turn in the fate of mankind.
Here’s a brief list of things that Musk has done for this world:
Tesla Motors: Tesla, the publicly traded electric-car company, boasts revenues of $1.24 billion and claims strong guidance for future deliveries. Beginning with the Roadster, Tesla Motors have continued to deliver the Model X, Model S and soon-to-arrive Model 3, with each model being environment-friendly compared to the competitors.
X.com/PayPal: In 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, which focused on financial services and email payments. X.com merged with Confinity a year later, and adopted the name PayPal. It was eventually bought by eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion.
Hyperloop: Musk introduced the transportation system idea, Hyperloop, in 2013, which aims to allow commuters to travel between Los Angeles and San Francisco in 35 minutes or less - faster than a commercial flight.
SpaceX Falcon: In 2002, SpaceX aimed at reigniting public interest in space exploration while massively reducing costs. The SpaceX’s Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 rockets are designed to be reusable. The company has already flown six cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station and has been awarded a contract by NASA to develop a spacecraft to take crew members to and from the ISS.
Zip2: Musk’s first Web software company Zip2 in 1995 aimed towards helping the newspaper industry put together ‘city guides’ for online users. The company was bought by Compaq for $307 million in 1999. Musk received $22 million from the sale.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- 'What Does a Bowler Need to do?' Twitter Pours Ire as Kohli Gets Man of Match Over Shami
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s