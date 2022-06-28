Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes For Techies Who Are Just Starting Up

Elon Musk turns 51 on June 28, 2022 and while he seems to have taken a break from Twitter lately, birthday wishes are pouring in from across the globe. In the world of technology, Musk is hailed as a hero for his innovative mind and his social media presence is quite unmatched. If you happen to walk into any workplace of a startup or meet someone who is a ‘techie’ at heart, you will easily get to hear references of Elon Musk citing “making the impossible possible”.

Musk, who is quite active on Twitter, has hit the golden figure of having 100 million followers but surprisingly, he has been quiet for a week now. Having said that, if you are someone who admires Elon Musk for his work, here are some of his quotes that you can recall to get a boost of confidence and inspiration while you are trying to create a new product or just simply starting up your venture.

1. “Being an entrepreneur is like eating glass and staring into the abyss of death.”

2. “If you are a co-founder or CEO, you have to do all kinds of tasks you might not want to do… If you don’t do your chores, the company won’t succeed… No task is too menial.”

3. “I don’t create companies for the sake of creating companies, but to get things done.”

4. “Starting and growing a business is as much about the innovation, drive, and determination of the people behind it as the product they sell.”

5. “Work like hell. I mean you just have to put in 80 to 100 hour weeks every week. [This] improves the odds of success. If other people are putting in 40 hour workweeks and you’re putting in 100 hour workweeks, then even if you’re doing the same thing, you know that you will achieve in four months what it takes them a year to achieve.”

6. “Really pay attention to negative feedback and solicit it, particularly from friends. … Hardly anyone does that, and it’s incredibly helpful.”

7. “If you’re trying to create a company, it’s like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion.”

8. “As much as possible, avoid hiring MBAs. MBA programs don’t teach people how to create companies.”

9. “I think most of the important stuff on the Internet has been built. There will be continued innovation, for sure, but the great problems of the Internet have essentially been solved.”

10. “Talent is extremely important. It’s like a sports team, the team that has the best individual player will often win, but then there’s a multiplier from how those players work together and the strategy they employ.”

