Happy Birthday iPhone: 15 Years Since The First iPhone Went On Sale

Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in front of the world in January 2007 but customers had to wait until June 29 to get their gets on the latest smartphone product in the market. It was heralded as the next generation of mobile technology, and 15 years later, it continues to mesmerise people with its appeal, value and most importantly, bringing them into the Apple family.

But in 2007, not many people were sure of the company and its prospects in the mobile industry, which were undoubtedly put to rest by Steve Jobs and Co. with the launch of the iPhone. 15 years is a long time for any product to survive in the market, and iPhone has been looking to refresh its identity every few years. Here’s a look at all the iPhones launched in these years and what they brought to the market before anyone else.

Before that, here’s a clip from the Apple Store in Palo Alto from June 29, 2007, when the first iPhone went on sale.

All iPhone Models Launched By Apple In 15 Years Since Its Debut

iPhone – June 29, 2007

Apple introduced the first iPhone in the market and the response to the first model was exciting, to say the least.

iPhone 3G – July 11, 2008

With the world moving to the 3G network connectivity, it was time for Apple to upgrade and give 3G support to the iPhone for customers, giving them faster internet speeds.

iPhone 3GS – June 19, 2009

Apple upgraded the iPhone 3G with a higher storage model, included a bigger 3-megapixel camera at the back that supported video recording.

iPhone 4 – June 24, 2010

Apple gave us a design refresh, added a front camera, and introduced its Retina display to the world. iPhone 4 also got memory bumped up to 512MB.

iPhone 4S – October 14, 2011

Apple made further improvements, upgrading the 5-megapixel front camera to an 8-megapixel sensor. It also gave users a 64GB storage model and showed us the capability of Siri.

iPhone 5 – September 21, 2012

iPhone now got 1GB RAM, upgraded to give you 4G (LTE) connectivity and a bigger 4-inch screen made everything look a lot bigger. We also had the debut of the lightning connector.

iPhone 5S and 5C – September 20, 2013

For the first time, Apple brought two iPhones to the market, both catering to different users. iPhone 5S got dual flash, Touch ID for security, slo-mo video support and an M7 motion processor. As for the iPhone 5C, you got a plastic body and multiple bright colour options.

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus – September 19, 2014

By now, September became the traditional launch timeline for the new iPhones for Apple. The iPhone 6 series provided users with a bigger display but without a lot of changes compared to the 5S. Apple replaced the Retina display in favour of an HD panel. The company also introduced a 128GB storage model.

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus – September 25, 2015

The first S lineup to get major upgrades. The camera was upgraded to 12-megapixel at the back, RAM from 1GB to 2GB and even the built quality was improved for better durability and fewer bending episodes. And as you know, the last iPhone to carry the headphone jack.

iPhone SE – March 31, 2016

Many people have argued about the full form of SE for Apple but the first iPhone SE model did not have a lot of takers. Most of the features and design were borrowed from the iPhone 6S but the lack of 3D touch made it less appealing.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus – September 16, 2016

iPhone 7 series got 32GB storage as the base model, and you also got a 256GB storage variant. iPhone 7 Plus got dual cameras at the back with zoom ability and no headphone jack.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus – September 22, 2017

The first iPhones to give you wireless charging. Apple also improved the editing features on the camera, and the display was upgraded to reduce the blue light issue for eyesight.

iPhone X – November 3, 2017

Apple had another surprise for consumers in 2017, bringing the all-new iPhone X, which was tipped to be the design for the next decade. You got the wide notch, removal of Touch ID was completed with the addition of the secure Face ID feature, and the front camera became better than ever.

iPhone XS and XS Max – September 21, 2018

Instead of the iPhone 9, we got the XS and the XS Max. These had a Super Retina display and gave us the A12 Bionic chipset that made a big leap in performance.

iPhone XR – October 26, 2018

Apple launched the iPhone XR along with the XS series but its sale started a month later. It was cheaper than the XS phones, carried a Liquid Retina HD display and brighter colour options.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max – September 20, 2019

Now Apple decided to launch three iPhones in one go. The iPhone 11 series had a model for every user, even based on their screen size requirement. The Pro Max had all the bell and whistles of a flagship phone, including a big form factor. Apple brought further innovation to its photography chops that changed the way we shot visuals on a phone.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max – November 13, 2020

If three wasn’t enough, Apple added another fourth model with the iPhone 12 series. The Mini was ranked as the second device in the new lineup, and you had the vanilla iPhone 12 as the base model for buyers. The cameras were further improved, the screen got even better and the battery size increased.

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max – September 24, 2021

The ProMotion display was introduced on the higher iPhone 13 models, the design didn’t see a lot of changes, with the notch retained. iPhone’s night photography also got better and thanks to the new A-series chip, the battery life issue was solved.

