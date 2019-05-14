Happy Birthday Mark Zuckerberg: Ten Lesser-Known Facts About The Facebook CEO

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who turned 35 today, became the youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 23 in the year 2008. Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most recognizable CEOs in the world with an estimated worth of over $62bn, according to Forbes. On Mark Zuckerberg's 35th birthday, here is a look at 10 interesting and lesser known facts about the Facebook founder.At 23, Mark Zuckerberg became the youngest billionaire in the world in the year 2008, according to a Forbes estimate. He was ranked 785 on the World’s Billionaires list.Facebook is blue for a reason because Mark Zuckerberg suffers from red/green colour blindness and can see blue best.Zuckerberg got job offers from several companies including AOL and Microsoft before he had even graduated high school. The Facebook founder, however, turned the offers down and decided to go to Harvard University, which he eventually dropped out of to devote himself full-time to Facebook.Mark Zuckerberg turned vegetarian in 2011, declaring he would only eat meat of animals if he killed the animal himself.The Facebook CEO has a Hungarian sheepdog named Beast, who has a dedicated Facebook page with over 2 million fans.In July 2011, Zuckerberg surpassed Google+ co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to become the most followed user on Google's social networking site.Zuckerberg wears the same gray Facebook T-shirt almost every day because he believes it saves him time in the morning.Zuckerberg doesn't have a verified Twitter profile and has nearly 3 lakh followers despite not being very active on the micro-blogging site.In April 2018, he testified before the US Congress after it was revealed that Facebook shared users' data with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.In December 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced to give away 99% of their Facebook stake over their lifetimes.