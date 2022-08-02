Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's How to Change Your Profile Picture to Indian Flag on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to use the tricolour as a display picture on social media platforms.

In the recent episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said that to make the 75th year of Independence a special moment, Har Ghar Tiranga (a tricolour, every home) is being organised. Requesting citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15, he also suggested that people should use the national flag as their display pictures on social media platforms from August 2 to August 15.

In that bid, PM Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on social media platforms with a tricolour.

Here’s how you can also change your display picture on various social media platforms to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Recommended Dimension of display pictures

Facebook: 170 by 170 pixels Instagram: 180 by 180 pixels Twitter: 400 by 400 Pixels WhatsApp: There is no officially recommended dimension for displaying photos on WhatsApp.

Facebook

Before going on to other third-party websites to get a picture of the tricolour to make it your display picture, you may use the Facebook app to add the Indian Flag frame to your display photo. Log in to your Facebook account, tap on your Profile and click on Add Frame Go to the Flag option and select India from the list. The Indian Flag frame will be added to your profile picture. Resize and make adjustments to it. Click on Save. Now view your profile picture and save the photo by tapping on the three dots at the top right corner.

You may use this photo on other social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter as well.

In case you don’t have a Facebook account, you may use websites like flagmypicture.com, lunapics.com, Flag Face and others to add the flag frame to your photo.

Here’s how to change your Display Photo on Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp

Instagram

Click on the Profile icon on the bottom right corner- Edit Profile- Change Profile Photo- New Profile Photo- Select the downloaded tricolour photo. Tap on the arrow icon on the top right corner. Twitter

Go to your profile and tap on the Edit Profile Button. Now, tap on DP and then on ‘Choose existing photo’ before selecting the tricolour photo. Upload the image and save WhatsApp

Open the app, go to setting and Tap on ‘profile picture’. Upload the image and save

