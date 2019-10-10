Harman Kardon Citation Home Speakers are Smart, Stately and Cost a Pretty Penny

Harman Kardon has launched its lineup of of flagship smart home speakers in India, dubbed the Citation range. The Harman Kardon Citation speakers are aimed squarely at the Bose SoundTouch and Home Speaker ranges of multi-room speakers with smart abilities, and are primarily lifestyle products that are designed to offer you the smart home audio experience while not compromising on your precious interior decoration. While exact prices have not been revealed, the base, Harman Kardon Citation One is priced at Rs 22,999, and the top of the line, Citation Tower pair cost all the way up to Rs 1,50,000.

The entire range include the Citation One, Citation 100, Citation 300 and Citation 500 smart wireless speakers, with aluminium-based industrial design and the Google Assistant built in, along with Chromecast Audio support. These can be used as standalone, in-room speakers, as well as part of a home theatre setup using the Citation range. The Citation Bar can be used as a standalone TV soundbar, with or without combining it with the Citation range. The Citation Sub, meanwhile, only offers wired pairing, and is meant to sit at the centre of your living room. Incidentally, it is the only non-smart product in the entire Citation range.

For home theatre enthusiasts, there are the Citation Tower and Citation Surround pair speakers, which feature 400W and 200W net audio outputs, respectively. Each of these can respond to Google Assistant queries, can be paired in multiple standalone and multi-room combinations, and all come in stately industrial designs, with brushed aluminium bodies and a good deal of heft that make none of the speakers portable. But then, buyers of the Harman Kardon Citation range would not be too concerned about portability anyway, since the range is designed for plush, living room usage only.

The Citation range is right now available only at Harman-exclusive retail outlets, and while the entire lineup is not available yet, the speakers are set to go up on sale across both offline and online markets, soon.

