Harper’s Bazaar’s New Cover, Shot on a Smartphone, Makes a Raw & Real Statement

Jameela Jamil looks stunning on the cover of the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. But there is more to this series of beautiful shots that meets the eye - the images are completely untouched and shot entirely on a soon-to-be-launched smartphone.Covergirl Jameela is a well-known actress and a body-positivity activist whose outspoken criticism against the stifling standards and perceptions of beauty in the media has got her a huge fan following over the world.Encouraging the conversation about body positivity and the need for diversity in the beauty and fashion world, Harper’s Bazaar has collaborated with OnePlus to shoot a series of breathtaking, high-quality shots that have been completely spared retouching from a photo editor’s wand.Even though its official launch is on May 14, the new OnePlus 7 is already making a splash in the media - from tidbits on its specifications to teasers on the state-of-the-art features it is set to offer consumers. The latest reveal: an incredible preview of the phone’s powerful camera capabilities through the cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.The photographs are a testament to Jameela’s commitment to the cause of body positivity and a bold step in the right direction for the fashion magazine. The shoot also showcases OnePlus’s convictions in quality by choosing to reveal its technical prowess by capturing beauty in reality over using quick fixes such as photo-editing tools.The camera of OnePlus 7 is said to boast a 3x optical zoom and has the addition of a third lens on the rear of the device. With the ability to shoot high-quality photographs fit for the cover of an international fashion magazine such as Harper’s Bazaar, OnePlus 7 is establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the smartphone arena.