Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery Is The Top Downloaded iOS App in The World: Do You Have It?

It might be over a decade since the last Harry Potter book was published -- seven since the last film (not counting "Fantastic Beasts") -- but interest is still high if the success of "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" is anything to go by. Released April 22 on iOS and Android, it came in as the top iPhone app download in the USA, UK, Germany, France and Singapore on April 26, 2018.Here is a country-wise list of the top downloaded Apple iOS apps.Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (Games)Set before book and movie hero Harry Potter arrived at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, offering players their own opportunity to experience the Hogwarts academic year through its locations, lessons and a set of mysteries to investigate. The most popular in-app purchase is for a $0.99 USD pack of virtual currency; prices go up to $99.99. The game has been rated almost 1 Lakh times on the iOS store with an average of 4.7 rating.PUBG Mobile: Exhilarating Battlefield (Games)One of two original Chinese editions of "PUBG Mobile," this one most closely approximating the PC experience. An April 24 update moved the game to version 0.6.0 and, most notably, added a first-person perspective in contrast to a traditionally third-person viewpoint.Love Balls (Games)Help pink and blue spheres reunite by drawing lines and shapes for them to roll down over a series of levels.ANZ Australia (Finance)Account monitoring and payment app from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.Eternal Light (Games)A massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG) that launched on April 26, oriented towards a Korean-language audience and with promotional support from K-Pop group Red Velvet.キキ＆ララのトゥインクル パズル [en. Kiki & Lara's Star Puzzle] (Games)Take twins Kiki and Lara -- Sanrio's Little Twin Stars characters -- through a series of pattern-matching puzzles. The most popular in-app purchase checks in at $3.99 USD.Lazada (Shopping)Online retailer focused on Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, whose birthday festival campaign runs April 25-27 (24-26 in Singapore.)Hotstar (Entertainment)Live streaming app from media company Star India. The Indian Premier League started on April 7, with cricket matches continuing until May 27, and IPL matches are available to watch live. Hotstar All Sports membership is a $3.99 USD in-app purchase.WhatsApp (Social Networking)Facebook-owned multimedia messaging app that performs a similar function to Signal, Threema, Wire or Chatsecure.