Haryana Government to Adopt Startup Ranking Framework by DIPP
The state government launched the entrepreneur and start-up policy during the Digital Haryana Summit, 2017 with an aim to transform the state into a resourceful and inventive start-up hub,
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Haryana government said it had decided to adopt startup ranking framework issued by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Government of India, to undertake an exercise to assess the state on key areas of interventions that are relevant to a healthy start-up ecosystem.
Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, an official spokesman said. It has also been decided to circulate this framework to all the departments to provide documentary evidence to electronic and information technology department regarding any initiative taken by them against seven parameters defined under this framework.
He said the state government has launched the entrepreneur and start-up policy during the Digital Haryana Summit, 2017 with an aim to transform the state into a resourceful and inventive start-up hub, by supporting and assisting the new-age innovators and entrepreneurial talents across the state.
The spokesman said this initiative would help bring to fore progress made by the state for promoting start-up ecosystem, foster competitiveness and propel the state to work pro-actively and facilitate to identify, learn and replicate good practices.
He said the framework is spread across seven areas of interventions with a total of 38 action points and overall score of 100 marks. The framework also provides guidelines to support implementation of action points along with good practices against each action point, he added.
Under the framework, out of 38 action points, 21 action points requires submission of supporting documents, one action point requires only stakeholder feedback and 16 action points required both components for the assessment of state start-up initiatives, he added.
Also Read: Proof of Aliens or Just Another Martian Rock? This Image by NASA's Mars Rover Sparks Global Debate
