Has Donald Trump Revealed Apple's Plan to Build a Factory in Texas?
The US President made these comments to White House reporters just hours after tweeting that his administration would not grant Apple any tariff relief for Chinese-made parts for its Mac Pro computer.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump has said that he wanted Apple Inc to build its plants in the United States and expects the technology firm to announce it will build one in Texas. Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House just hours after saying in a Twitter post that his administration would not grant Apple any tariff relief for Chinese-made parts for its Mac Pro computer.
“Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” he tweeted.
Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019
