Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Has Donald Trump Revealed Apple's Plan to Build a Factory in Texas?

The US President made these comments to White House reporters just hours after tweeting that his administration would not grant Apple any tariff relief for Chinese-made parts for its Mac Pro computer.

Reuters

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Has Donald Trump Revealed Apple's Plan to Build a Factory in Texas?
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...

US President Donald Trump has said that he wanted Apple Inc to build its plants in the United States and expects the technology firm to announce it will build one in Texas. Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House just hours after saying in a Twitter post that his administration would not grant Apple any tariff relief for Chinese-made parts for its Mac Pro computer.

“Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” he tweeted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram