English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Has Your Facebook Account Been cloned? Everything You Need About Fake Clone Message
The hoax message went viral on Facebook, saying the sender had received a duplicate friend request from the recipient.
Has Your Facebook Account Been cloned? Everything You Need to Know as The Fake Clone Message Goes Viral (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Several Facebook users have reported their accounts were cloned after they received a duplicate friend request message asking them to forward the message to friends. The hoax message went viral on Sunday, saying the sender had received a duplicate friend request from the recipient. "Hi I actually got another friend request from you yesterday...which I ignored so you may want to check your account.
"Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears...then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too. I had to do the people individually. Good Luck!" read the message. According to a Time report, Facebook users were being duped into thinking that their accounts have been cloned.
Facebook was yet to comment on this. In 2016, a similar mass cloning scam occurred on Facebook. "There appears to be no reason at this time to forward a message telling friends that their account may have been cloned without having actually received a duplicate friend request," said the report.
Some users who forwarded the message took to social media, saying their accounts have been hacked. "Please stop sending me copy and paste emails about Facebook accounts being cloned. Apparently this is a hoax and I am getting SPAMMED with them. It's crazy. My friends are too," tweeted one user. The best way is to delete such messages and move on, said the report.
"Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears...then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too. I had to do the people individually. Good Luck!" read the message. According to a Time report, Facebook users were being duped into thinking that their accounts have been cloned.
Facebook was yet to comment on this. In 2016, a similar mass cloning scam occurred on Facebook. "There appears to be no reason at this time to forward a message telling friends that their account may have been cloned without having actually received a duplicate friend request," said the report.
Some users who forwarded the message took to social media, saying their accounts have been hacked. "Please stop sending me copy and paste emails about Facebook accounts being cloned. Apparently this is a hoax and I am getting SPAMMED with them. It's crazy. My friends are too," tweeted one user. The best way is to delete such messages and move on, said the report.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Cristiano Ronaldo Among First Nominees for Ballon d'Or Award
- Google Pixel 3 is Actually on Sale, While Most Other Phones Only Have The Honor of Information Leaks
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...