Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?

Earlier this month, Google released the final version of the Android 10 update for its Pixel range of smartphones, and it was then a matter of which phone makers would be quick enough to release the update for their phones. There was expectation that OnePlus would be one of the first, and that has turned out to be correct. OnePlus has now started rolling out the new update for its existing flagship phones, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The update includes the new OxygenOS 10 which is based on Google’s Android 10, and comes after a full-fledged beta testing phase. The update has been rolling out for a couple of days now, as we had earlier reported, but since it is done in a phased manner chances are you will get this update on your phone anytime in the next few days.

The changelog shared by OnePlus for OxygenOS 10 includes the base operating system update to Android 10, as well as a redesigned user interface and new full screen gestures. OnePlus has also added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back and added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps. New customization feature in Settings allows users to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings, the colour hues and also the bright or the darker themes.

There is focus on data privacy and security as well. OxygenOS 10 integrates enhanced location permissions, in line with the direction Android 10 has been taking. Users can now also block text messages for certain keywords.

Some of the other updates include a new Game Space feature that joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience. There is the Smart Display option that understands your phone usage over time and shows information that may be relevant to you at specific times during the day, at different locations and also events. This is part of the updated Ambient Display feature.

These updates arrive just days ahead of the expected launch of the OnePlus 7T, which is the next flagship Android phone from the company and comes not soon after the OnePlus 7 series arrived earlier in the summer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.