Hate Google Chrome? This New Browser From DuckDuckGo May Help You

DuckDuckGo, the popular privacy-centric search engine, which is considered as an alternative to Google is creating its own web browser. DuckDuckGo has announced that it is creating a browser app for desktop. Currently, DuckDuckGo only has a mobile app, which is known for its privacy protection. The company, in a blog post, said that it wants to make DuckDuckGo an everyday browsing app. It says that the desktop browser is cleaner and more private than Google’s web browser, Google Chrome.

The company said that instead of using Chromium or anything else, it is building its own desktop platform around the OS-provided rendering engines, allowing the company to “strip away a lot of clutter that’s accumulated over the years in major browsers." The DuckDuckGo browser is currently being tested and early tests have found it to be significantly faster than Google Chrome.

In the blog post, the company’s CEO Gabriel Weinberg showed what the upcoming browser will look like and noted that we can expect it to perform the same way the DuckDuckGo app functions on mobile.

The CEO writes that the desktop browser will offer robust privacy by default, without users having to toggle any hidden privacy settings. The browser will also have the “Fire" button that instantly erases all the browsing history, stored data, and tabs in just one click.

The browser is currently in a closed beta testing for macOS, but Weinberg in a tweet hinted that the Windows version is being readied as well. There is no word as to when the desktop app for DuckDuckGo will be launched for end users.

