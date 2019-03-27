English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have Smartphone Prices Reduced in The Past 10 Years? A Survey Seems to Suggest so
The sale of smartphones increased from 2 million units in 2009-10 to 117 million units in 2017-18.
The sale of smartphones increased from 2 million units in 2009-10 to 117 million units in 2017-18.
Loading...
The average selling price of smartphones in India has declined by 16 per cent during 2009-2018, a joint-report by ICEA and KPMG suggests. The fall in prices can be attributed to the adoption of open source operating system (OS) by mobile phone makers, says the report.
"Indian consumer is getting more choices with more smartphone models available across price ranges with the retail price of the entry level smartphone has fallen from Rs 12,000 in 2009 to Rs 1,400 in 2018," said the report.
In open source OS, the source code is free to download and is customisable and users can legally modify, re-distribute and re-invent it. "The average selling price (ASP) of smartphones has reduced by 16 per cent to reach Rs 11,800 during the same period," it said. Further, open OS mobile operating system has expanded the market size of smartphones in India by reducing barriers, said the survey.
The sale of smartphones increased from 2 million units in 2009-10 to 117 million units in 2017-18.
At the report launch, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R.S. Sharma said : "The easy accessibility and affordability of smartphones has shrunk the digital divide between urban and rural India. The open OS ecosystem has further helped in the establishment of many small, medium and large enterprises." Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said: "The societal impact of this robust (open OS) ecosystem has led to a growing number of entrepreneurs and start-ups in India."
"Indian consumer is getting more choices with more smartphone models available across price ranges with the retail price of the entry level smartphone has fallen from Rs 12,000 in 2009 to Rs 1,400 in 2018," said the report.
In open source OS, the source code is free to download and is customisable and users can legally modify, re-distribute and re-invent it. "The average selling price (ASP) of smartphones has reduced by 16 per cent to reach Rs 11,800 during the same period," it said. Further, open OS mobile operating system has expanded the market size of smartphones in India by reducing barriers, said the survey.
The sale of smartphones increased from 2 million units in 2009-10 to 117 million units in 2017-18.
At the report launch, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R.S. Sharma said : "The easy accessibility and affordability of smartphones has shrunk the digital divide between urban and rural India. The open OS ecosystem has further helped in the establishment of many small, medium and large enterprises." Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said: "The societal impact of this robust (open OS) ecosystem has led to a growing number of entrepreneurs and start-ups in India."
Loading...
Recommended For You
- Don’t Fake Your Birthday on Twitter to 2007, Unless You Want to be Blocked For Being Under 13 Years
- Facebook Candidate Connect And Share You Voted Tools to Boost Engagement Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
- Over 90 Percent of First Time Eligible Voters Will Cast a Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Says Twitter Survey
- YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results