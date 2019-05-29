English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
With Amazon able to ship the Moto Z4 so quickly, indicates that the stocks for the phone are in place.
YouTube user JetFire007 placed an order and paid the $499.99 price for the Moto Z4, a phone that has still not been released. (Photo: Jetdire007 video)
Being ahead of the curve. To be able to see the future. All good skills to have. But this gets a bit perplexing when you actually find a phone that has not yet been launched, listed for sale on Amazon in the US. And it takes special courage to actually spend your hard-earned money to actually place an order for one. That is exactly what happened with a user JetFire007 who posted a video on YouTube minutes after receiving the Moto Z4 phone in the mail. The Moto Z4 has not been launched yet by Moto.
What exactly happened was that Amazon in the US, perhaps by mistake, made the product page for the as-yet-unreleased Moto Z4 smartphone. JetFire007 placed an order for the same and paid the $499.99 price for the same. Incidentally, the Moto Z4 was listed as an Amazon exclusive, and comes preloaded with Amazon’s Alexa handsfree virtual assistant. In most cases, such an order would mostly be cancelled, and the money refunded to the buyer. However, Amazon and Moto actually shipped the phone to the buyer.
While Moto has not yet officially launched the Moto Z4 smartphone, the Amazon listing does give us details of the specifications. This will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 6.4-inch OLED display has a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution. At the back is a 48-megapixel camera, while there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The 3,600mAh battery can be juiced up with the 15-watt TurboPower charger.
This particular device was sold with Amazon’s app preloaded, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible and Amazon Alexa. It is perhaps to be expected that the standard version of the Moto Z4, without the Amazon apps preloaded, will also cost around $499.99.
With Amazon able to ship the Moto Z4 so quickly, indicates that the stocks for the phone are in place. Perhaps Moto’s official announcement for the Z4 could be coming sooner rather than later. It takes some courage to order a phone that isn’t actually launched by the phone maker in question, but it has to be classified as pristine luck to actually get the sparkling new phone delivered.
