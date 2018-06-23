English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HCL Launches Dedicated App For Indian Classical Music
"HCL Music" is available for both Android and iOS users.
(Photo for representation, Image: Reuters)
There is some good news for Indian classical music lovers as HCL has launched a free music app dedicated to catering to their taste in music. Called "HCL Music", the app is available for both Android and iOS users, HCL said in a statement.
The app features recordings of live performances from legendary artists, high quality studio recordings featuring maestros, forgotten collections of legends and an assortment of crowd sourced music by young and aspiring artists.
The app houses a collection of Indian classical music across genres including Hindustani, Carnatic and fusion music, HCL said, ading that the aim is to make the app the largest ever repository of classical content and also give upcoming artists a platform to showcase their talent.
