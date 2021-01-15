If you have an HDFC Bank credit card and you have been eyeing some Apple products waiting for some good deals to come around, you are very much in luck. Apple has announced that starting Thursday, January 21, there will be a cashback scheme that will be applicable for all orders that have the final checkout amount of Rs 44,900 or more on the Apple India Online Store. The cashback will be a flat Rs 5,000. At this time, the qualifying cards for this offer on the Apple India Online Store are all HDFC Bank credit cards and the cashback is also available on HDFC Credit Card EMI as well. The cashback offer will run through till January 28. This may just be a good time to order a new Apple iPhone that you always wanted, or maybe even a new MacBook Air with the M1 chip or even the cool new Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones.

Apple says that the maximum cashback of Rs 5,000 will be applicable on a single order that totals up to Rs 44,900 or more. Multiple orders cannot be combined for the cashback. The cashback, once an order is successfully paid, will be credited to the user’s HDFC credit card account within a period of 7 days. You will also be able to take advantage of the Rs 5,000 cashback as well as the No Cost EMI option for any order that you place, as long as you pay with an HDFC Bank credit card. The cashback offer isn’t available for Apple Store for Education pricing, however.

The Apple India online store went Live in September last year, and all of Apple’s products are on sale on the store. This includes the entire iPhone line-up, the Mac computing devices, the iPad series, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods family, HomePod smart speaker and more. There are also category specific offers, including trade-in and exchange offers for the iPhones, localizations, the Education Store, Configure to Order your Mac computing devices, extended range of payments and EMI options, shopping assistance in English and Hindi and Apple Care+ services as well as no-contact delivery. India focus didn’t just mean launching an online store.

For Apple, the localizations went deeper. There is the Shopping Assistance option that allows customers to connect with Apple Specialists and communicate with them in English and Hindi. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance. Support for more Indian languages is being added. Apple also has gifting options as well as the ability to engrave text or emojis on Apple AirPods, Apple iPad and the Apple Pencil. Engraving will be available in English as well as 7 Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu for the Apple AirPods, and English for the Apple iPad and Apple Pencil.

Last year also proved to be big for Apple on many fronts. That included Apple’s Make in India push. Mind you, Apple has been manufacturing the iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 6s series, the iPhone 7 series and the iPhone XR, and also added the iPhone 11 to list earlier this year. It was reported that the iPhone 12 will also be manufactured in India beginning early 2021, at Wistron’s facilities in Bengaluru. That could help Apple price the iPhone 12 phones more aggressively, something we saw with the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 once the manufacturing in India started.