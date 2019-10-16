Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Headed South is a Game That Works With Motion Sense on The Google Pixel 4

Headed South's gameplay includes guiding a bird called 'Soli' on a mission to rescue other birds from an approaching storm using motion sense.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 16, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Headed South is a Game That Works With Motion Sense on The Google Pixel 4
Headed South's gameplay includes guiding a bird called 'Soli' on a mission to rescue other birds from an approaching storm using motion sense.

How would you like to play a game which can be controlled through gestures instead of touching the screen? Well, if that sounds like a foreign concept to you, it’s time to gear up for Headed South, a game which uses gestures to move a bird on the screen. The game application is developed using the Unity graphics engine and is powered by Motion Sense. As per reports, the game will soon be available on Pixel 4, wherein the user will be able to control a bird without touching the screen. The game was developed by Ustwo Games, also the creators of the popular Monument Valley saga. Headed South is already available on the Google Play Store.

The description calls Headed South “a collaboration between Google and Ustwo Studios. Google Play Store's description calls the game "an experience that introduces Google’s new Quick Gestures to users in a playful and engaging way. Driven by Motion Sense, Quick Gestures introduce a new paradigm of interaction that changes the way users interact with their devices. Headed South takes you on a journey from the forest-covered scenery of the North to the warm, secluded shores of the South in a fantasy landscape. You play as Soli, a unique bird on a mission to rescue unsuspecting wild birds from a dark, approaching storm. Each bird is unique and requires special gestures to catch up to them in flight. Through Soli’s journey, players will learn, practice, and master the use of Quick Gestures on Pixel 4".

While the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were launched on October 15, Google decided not to launch the phone in India due to issues with the radar sensor, which does not have the necessary spectrum usage permissions in India.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
