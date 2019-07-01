Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Helo Now Has 50 Million Active Users in India; WhatsApp, ShareChat and TikTok Better Watch Out

Helo is currently available in 14 Indian languages

IANS

July 1, 2019
Mobile messaging app Helo on Sunday said its user base in the country has grown to over 50 million monthly active users (MAUs) as it marked one year of its presence in India. According to the company, Helo's machine learning-powered visual platform is specifically designed for Indian smartphone users. The messaging app offers user-generated content in the form of trending news, jokes, memes, wishes, quotes, shayari and entertainment.

"The response to Helo over the past year has exceeded our expectations. 85 per cent original user-generated content posted on our platform serves as a testament that we are widely recognised by India's regional language communities. With affordable smartphones and low-cost internet data reaching more first-time Internet users than ever before, we aim to continue with our mission of connecting the unconnected. We are looking forward to having more than 100 million monthly active users by the end of 2019," Shyamanga Barooah, Content Operations Head, Helo, said in a statement.

Currently available in 14 Indian languages, the platform enables users to create content with easy-to-use tools.

