Here are All the Nokia Phones that Should Receive Android Q Soon After Release
While the list includes recent devices such as the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global is also expected to roll out Android Q to older devices such as the Nokia 8 Sirocco.
While the list includes recent devices such as the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global is also expected to roll out Android Q to older devices such as the Nokia 8 Sirocco.
In a recent statement given by HMD Global, it is now said to be partnering with CGI and Google Cloud to move and store phone activation and performance data. In the move, Nokia smartphones will also get an Android Q update, starting with Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 2.2. HMD has confirmed in its press release that it will roll-out Android Q to its smartphones starting later this year and it will be completed in 2020.
As per the statement given by HMD, "the move will deliver an even better customer and device experience for Nokia phone users, by improving the speed and accuracy of device enhancements delivered to Nokia phones." Today, most of the Nokia smartphones are Android One smartphones with guaranteed 2 years of Android OS upgrade promise. Therefore, if a Nokia smartphone has been launched with Android Oreo or Android Pie, it will get an Android Q upgrade when available.
Considering this, here is a list of Nokia smartphones and the Android OS version they were launched with. These Nokia Android smartphones should ideally get Android Q update unless HMD faces issues after testing Android Q on them. While Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia X71 and Nokia 8.1 were originally launched with Android Pie, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco and and Nokia 3.1 have Android Oreo by default.
These Nokia Android smartphones should ideally get Android Q update unless HMD faces issues after testing Android Q on them. Other Nokia smartphones to get Android Q update include Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1, which originally come with Android Oreo Go.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s