Here are All the Nokia Phones that Should Receive Android Q Soon After Release

In a recent statement given by HMD Global, it is now said to be partnering with CGI and Google Cloud to move and store phone activation and performance data. In the move, Nokia smartphones will also get an Android Q update, starting with Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 2.2. HMD has confirmed in its press release that it will roll-out Android Q to its smartphones starting later this year and it will be completed in 2020.

As per the statement given by HMD, "the move will deliver an even better customer and device experience for Nokia phone users, by improving the speed and accuracy of device enhancements delivered to Nokia phones." Today, most of the Nokia smartphones are Android One smartphones with guaranteed 2 years of Android OS upgrade promise. Therefore, if a Nokia smartphone has been launched with Android Oreo or Android Pie, it will get an Android Q upgrade when available.

Considering this, here is a list of Nokia smartphones and the Android OS version they were launched with. These Nokia Android smartphones should ideally get Android Q update unless HMD faces issues after testing Android Q on them. While Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia X71 and Nokia 8.1 were originally launched with Android Pie, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco and and Nokia 3.1 have Android Oreo by default.

Other Nokia smartphones to get Android Q update include Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1, which originally come with Android Oreo Go.