Here Are Few Tricks to Make Your Android 11 Smartphone More Useful

From your smartwatch, smart television, car navigation to the phone in your palm, Google’s Android operating system is everywhere. While using Android smartphones, users make their own personalisations to make the experience as appropriate to their usage as possible. However, there are few things that make Android smartphones more useful for all users. In this article, we will tell you few simple ways that will help you make the most out of your Android smartphone.

Lockscreen is for a reason, use it

If you are one of the people who still use “swipe up to unlock" for the sake of convenience, you should know that unlocking with your fingerprint is faster than not using a lock at all as it saves the time taken to click the power button as well. This, apart from the added security that a fingerprint lock provides. Given the important and sensitive data on your phone, you would not want the extra layer of security.

Get rid of the bloat

One bad thing about many Android phone makers is that they fill brand new devices with bloatware that is not useful for most of us and mostly sends notifications for ads. Besides eating up the memory, it slows the phone down with the background processes. To get rid of the bloatware, you can go to Settings > Apps and select all the pre-installed apps one by one and click Uninstall (or Disable if there is no option to uninstall).

Remember to find your phone

For a bad time when you could lose your phone, keep your Find Device setting on. You can do this by going to your Settings > Find Device. Once it is turned on, whenever you lose your phone, you can access some emergency controls — such as finding its location, sounding an alarm, erasing data — using your Google account from another device.

Chat bubbles are here

We all, at some point or the other, have too many pending unread messages. However, constantly changing chat windows is annoying. Well, what do you do? All you need is Android 11’s chat bubbles that are similar to the feature on Facebook Messenger. Now, these chat bubbles support most of the messaging apps and can be found under notification settings.

DND

With constant distractions, our smartphones can easily become the biggest disturbance in our lives. To fix that, you need to learn to use the Do Not Disturb feature. Use it whenever you need to remain undisturbed. You can find this setting from the quick settings tiles or volume panel or in the Settings app itself.

Digital Wellbeing

To cut on your smartphone addiction, you can use Digital Wellbeing and set timers per app, assess your usage time and frequency and use its features to get well, digitally. This feature sits in your Settings app.

Photo backup

It is most likely that your android smartphone came with Google Photos pre-installed in it. Well, use that. Using Google Photos, you can back up all the memories that you want to access later. Backing them up makes sure you don’t have to manually transfer them to your computer to avoid losing them.

