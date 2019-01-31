English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Here is How A Woman Turned Her AirPods into Earrings to Keep Them Safe: Watch Video

According to Buzzfeed News, Gabrielle posted a video on Twitter modelling the AirPod earrings, and the video has gone viral with over 3.4 million 'views, 1.9 lakh likes and over 46,000 retweets.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Gabrielle Reilly, a 22-year-old paralegal from Virginia, has turned her AirPods into earrings so they wouldn't get lost. According to Buzzfeed News, Gabrielle posted a video on Twitter modelling the AirPod earrings, and the video has gone viral with over 3.4 million 'views, 1.9 lakh likes and over 46,000 retweets. “I made airpod earrings lmaoooo i didnt want to post this till i had better pics but whatever here it is,” Reilly wrote on Twitter.

The innovative music lover told BuzzFeed News she was originally inspired to turn the wireless earbuds into earrings because she was afraid of losing them. But she also wanted to ensure her cat wouldn't chew them up. She has named the detachable fashionable accessories ‘Airings’ and is now selling them for $20 a pair on Shopify, where she offers customisation on the type of design, material, length and colour of the connecting piece.
























