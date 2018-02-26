English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here is How to Book Your Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ at Just Rs 2000
Samsung has kicked off India pre-orders of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones after launching the devices at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.
Here is How to Book Your Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ at Just Rs 2000 (image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its latest smartphones Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, late on Sunday. The company announced that the handsets will go on sale from March 16 in the USA, but didn’t reveal the pricing and availability details for India. However, the smartphones are now available for a pre-order via the online and offline stores in the country and interested customers need to pay Rs 2,000 to book the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The offline pre-bookings for the smartphones are available at select Samsung stores.
At the time of pre-ordering, customers will get notified via SMS and email from Samsung congratulating the buyer for pre-ordering the device booking details and date to complete the remaining payment. At offline stores, you will have to register through an app which will be available with the representatives. The pre-booking amount will be adjusted against the total cost of the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Specifications
The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card. The device will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. Note that both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the western markets. As always, India will get the Exynos SoC model. Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ curved display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (Infinity Display). Samsung says that they have made the bezels even thinner and have darkened it as well to enrich the “bezel-less feel”.
There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the bigger Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. There is of, course, autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction. It’s claimed that the new phones offer 30% less noise than the older Galaxy S8.
On the front, there is an 8MP f/1.7 A/F camera for selfies. There is a wide-angle mode along with other features too. Other camera features include super slow mode at 960 FPS. Interestingly Samsung has added an “auto slo-mo” feature which automatically detects motion in a still frame and records a slow-motion video of the moving object in the frame. You can also use these slo-mo videos as a GIF or even as a desktop wallpaper.
Both the flagship are powered by Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The Galaxy S9 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs 163 grams while the bigger Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery and weighs 189 grams. It will be available in four colours- Black, Blue, Grey and in a new Lilac Purple. On the other hand, the smaller Samsung Galaxy S9 has almost everything that the bigger S9+ has got to offer. The only differences are the smaller 5.8-inch display, 3,000mAh battery and a single lens 12MP camera setup at the back. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available starting in March 16, 2018 in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and a new hue, Lilac Purple.
