Here is How to Set Up Instagram Reels And Everything You Can Do With Your 15 Second Videos

The Instagram Reels short video format platform is now Live in India, as part of an expanded test. Instagram Reels is all about users sharing quirky, funny and exciting 15-second videos to their followers. It is rolling out for users in a phased manner and not everyone will get it on their Instagram app for Android and the Apple iPhone at the same time— for the lucky folks, it will be active on the Instagram app from 7:30pm today . The Instagram Reels rollout is happening at a time when popular social media app TikTok, which made the 15-second short format videos quite cool in the social media space, has been banned in India because of its Chinese origins.

Reels can also be accessed via the Camera link in the Instagram app on your phone, much in the same way you currently post Stories right now on Instagram. The camera icon is available on the top left corner of the Instagram Feed screen. Facebook is offering a lot of customization options with Instagram Reels. These 15-second short format videos can be dressed up with a variety of music tracks, filters and editing tools. Instagram confirms that the Spark AR effects will also be available for Instagram Reels, much in the same way Instagram Stories. Content creators will be able to also change video speed and add music, depending on the library of tracks available in this region. You can use your own music as well.

As it goes Live in India, Instagram Reels will have content from artists and creators including Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Komal Pandey, Arjun Kanungo, Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli, Indrani Biswas aka Wondermunna, Kusha Kapila, Radhika Bangia, RJ Abhinav and Ankush Bhaguna

There is also the option to align objects from your previous clip before recording your next, which helps for seamless transitions like outfit changes or adding new friends into your reel.

Instagram also confirms that Reels content will get wider sharing options. Users will also be able to post the short format videos to the Explore tab, as well as to Stories and the Instagram Feed. The search options now include Reels creators as well as by music tracks used by creators in the short format videos. Instagram says that if you have a public account on Instagram, you can share your reel to a dedicated space in Explore allowing more people to discover it. When you share reels featuring certain songs, hashtags or effects, your reel may also appear on dedicated pages whenever someone clicks on that song, hashtag or effect.

