Here's How You Can Enjoy AAA Quality Games On Your Android Smartphone

Now you can enjoy complete AAA-quality console-level video games like Far Cry 6 from your Android-powered phone or tablet. This has come true owing to high-end cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce Now. Fortunately, you don’t require a high end gaming equipment to play AAA games like Far Cry 6. You can in fact play it from your phone.

Far Cry 6 comes as the newest entry in the renowned series from Ubisoft. Undoubtedly, the Far Cry series has made its name on producing unforgettable villains and Far Cry 6 is all set to continue this trend. The lead villain in the game is Anton Castillo, chief of Yara, a tropical island.

GeForce NOW, unlike other services, is formed on your prevailing library of PC games from services like Epic Games Store, Origin, Stream. For instance, in the case of a compatible game like Far Cry 6, you can purchase it downright on Ubisoft Connect, or you can avail it via the subscription of Ubisoft +. Either of these options will enable you access to Far Cry 6 via GeForce NOW.

With the prevailing chip deficit is unlikely to go anytime shortly, purchasing a console or a gaming PC will be a pricey and difficult affair for money. Luckily, all you actually need to experience the latest AAA games is your Android run smartphone and a good internet link. Owning a USB or Bluetooth controller is also a great idea.

To commence playing AAA games on your Android phone, you will first require to install the GeForce NOW application from Google Play Store and sign in to the NVIDIA account.

You will now be able to link your NVIDIA account with various marketplaces. This will enable the application in knowing your full game library. You can now simply pick a game to start playing. Utilising the free GeForce NOW membership, you can avail yourself of the experience of how cloud gaming performs in your home at your preferred gaming spot.

For the best gaming experience, while streaming, you must have at least 25Mbps of speed.

You can also enjoy a free-to-play AAA game like Destiny 2 via GeForce NOW to examine your connection before shelling out a penny for streaming or buying games. Once you’ve concluded that cloud gaming performs excellently on your connection, you can switch to a priority membership of GeForce NOW to have swift access to servers, improved graphics and smoother play intervals

GeForce NOW is accessible on Android tablets, iOS, Windows and can also be played straight from the Chrome browser.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.