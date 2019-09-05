Here is How You Can Subscribe to Reliance JioFiber Broadband Now

The much-awaited Reliance JioFiber home broadband services have commercially rolled out today, and the company has revealed all the plans and pricing. First announced at the 42nd Annual General Meeting last month, the company had confirmed that there will be a bunch of bundled services and value additions that the Jio Fiber subscription will offer.

Plans range from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499 and there are special offers for subscribers who opt for the annual plans. All of the detailed info can be accessed from Reliance Jio’s official website. Alternatively, we have simplified all the plans and pricing over here.

In case you are interested in the JioFiber, here is how you can get the service:

-Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

-Register for JioFiber services

-If JioFiber is available in your area, our service representatives will get in touch with you

-For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services

-Please download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app

-On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

