Here is how you can watch Netflix with spatial audio on iOS

Global streaming service Netflix will soon be introducing spatial audio support on its iOS app. The new feature will be made available to all iPhone and iPad users running iOS or iPadOS 14.6

At the moment, Netflix only supports spatial audio through the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, unlike other spatial audio-compatible apps like Apple Music and Apple TV that support a wider range of playback devices. The American tech giant also plans to introduce spatial audio support to Mac and Apple TV devices in the future.

However, as Apple users wait for the iOS update which will be most likely available by next month, users can follow other steps to stream content on Netflix using spatial audio.

To watch Netflix content with 5.1 or Dolby Atmos surround sound on iPhone and iPad through your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max follow these steps:

Step 1: Connect your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Open the Netflix application on your Apple device and find content with surround sound mixing like 5.1 surround or Dolby Atmos.

Step 3: Open the Control Panel section by swiping down from the top-right corner of your device’s screen.

Step 4: Press the volume slider long enough to open the audio options.

Step 5: As the audio options open on your screen, tap on the Spatial Audio icon to enable the feature.

You can toggle the spatial audio in the iOS/iPadOS settings app is by accessing the Settings option and going to the Bluetooth section. Once you reach this section, tap on the “i” icon next to the device name in the Bluetooth list, and then scroll down and tap on the “Spatial Audio” slider.

However, it should be noted that not all content available on Netflix will be available for spatial audio even after the feature is enabled on your Apple device. This is because the feature only works on movies and shows with some form of surround sound mixing.

