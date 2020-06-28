Here Is More Info About The OnePlus Nord Or OnePlus Z Or OnePlus 8 Lite, And You'll Love It

The much-awaited affordable Android phone from OnePlus is arriving in July, at least that is what the indications seem to suggest. We still do not know what it’ll be called, with everything from OnePlus Nord to OnePlus Z to OnePlus 8 Lite being touted as possible names for the phone. Nevertheless, as we get closer to a possible unveiling date, we are hearing more about the potential specs. There are reports that this as-yet-unnamed OnePlus phone will get dual front facing cameras, which means you will have a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide angle lens looking in your direction, for your selfies and video calls. The dual camera system will sit in the cut-out in the top-left corner of the display and should theoretically be a significant upgrade over most rivals.

OnePlus has kept the suspense going with a new Instagram channel called OnePlusLiteZThing, where they have been teasing the new phone. The upcoming affordable Android phone from OnePlus will be, in a way, a return to the roots for the company. This would take us back to the days of the OnePlus One, which around the Rs 20,000 price point, replicated the sort of Android smartphone experience that flagship Android phones upwards of Rs 40,000 in that day and age attempted to deliver. The last time OnePlus made a truly affordable Android phone was the OnePlus X, back in 2015, and that was priced around Rs 16,000, depending on which variant you picked.

“For more than 6 years, that has meant working hard to always deliver the best experience for flagship smartphone users. However, as we’ve grown together with our community, we know that there are many people who want a really solid smartphone that meets their everyday needs, and for a more accessible price,” said Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus in an official post a few days ago.

The OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to be launched in India and some European countries first, and the company indicates it’ll also be sold in the US market a bit later. Earlier reports have also suggested that the OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Z or OnePlus Lite will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and will have an AMOLED display with the 90Hz refresh rate.

